7 Day Forecast for September 29th, 2021

Yesterdays rain has lead to increased humidity this morning. Lows are in the mid 60s today with humidity around 90-100%. Patchy fog will form in some areas with denser fog in low lying areas. Any fog that does form will burn off shortly after sunrise.



We will have mostly sunny conditions to start the day with partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. The dryline that brought yesterdays showers will return this afternoon bringing back the chance of pop up showers and Thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the lower 90s.



We will get a break from the heat once the cold front arriving Tomorrow. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s before the front moves through. There will be a 70% chance of showers and Thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that will continue through Thursday night.



Highs only in the upper 70s Friday. Rain will continue as the front stalls to the south of our area. Skies will clear up again by the start of next week.