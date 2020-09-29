7 Day Forecast for September 29th

Fall Temperatures are known to fluctuate in Texoma and this week will be a great example of our roller-coaster highs. Last nights cold front brought in much cooler and drier air. Highs today will only be up to 74 degrees. Even with skies clearing our highs will remain below average. We will have rather gusty north wind staying at 15-20 mph.

High pressure will push in from the west to keep our skies clear over the next several days. but we will have a wave of hotter air briefly return for our Wednesday before cooler temperatures take hold for the remainder of the work week.