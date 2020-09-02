7 Day Forecast for September 2nd, 2020

A stationary front remains just to the north of Texoma this morning, but it has been slowly moving to the south. scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop off the front, This storms will be capable of producing occasional bouts of heavy rain. Some models have another inch to 3 inches of rain falling before the system moved out of our area. Flash flooding will be a concern for our eastern counties, there will be a flood watch in effect until 7 AM Thursday.

The cloudy skies and cooler air behind the front we will maintain below average highs for the start of September. We will only be warming up to 87 degrees this afternoon and we will stay in the mid 80s for the rest of the week.