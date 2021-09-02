7 Day Forecast for September 2nd, 2021

The summer weather pattern continues. Lows this morning were a few degrees warmer than yesterday, even though skies did clear out overnight. Our winds will be out of the south as we start the day.



The southern breeze has been pulling in gulf moisture and that will continue today. High humidity will be noticeable, and will be increasing our feels like temperatures. Highs will be above average all on their own, reaching up to 98°, but our heat index will be up to 103°. Heading into the afternoon we will have a few more clouds developing.



Skies will clear out again overnight. Lows will return to the mid 70s. Fridays forecast will be nearly a repeat of todays forecast, complete with the 103° heat index.



A small change is on the way this weekend. A cold front will try to push into our area by Sunday. The cooler air behind the front will stay to the north of Texoma, but we will have a chance of scattered showers that are expected to form ahead of the front.