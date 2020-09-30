Today is the last day of September, but it will be the hottest day of the week. Our afternoon highs will reach into the lower 90s, that is around 5-10 degrees above the average and 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. High pressure overhead will maintain our sunny skies. The above average heat will be brief, A cold front is expected by Thursday morning to bring highs back into the 70s to finish the work week
There will be a slight tick in highs by the weekend, returning to the 80s, ss well as a slight chance of rain Saturday night.
7 Day Forecast for September 30th, 2020
