7 Day Forecast for September 30th, 2021

Today is the day. The cold front we have been tracking will finally make its way into Texoma. This morning begins with lows in the upper 60s and high humidity. Skies will be start mostly clear but more clouds will arrive this afternoon.



Rain chances will start to increase at the start of the afternoon. A few isolated showers possible for lunch, turning into a line of showers when the leading edge of the front arrives. Highs will still reach up to 86 degrees as rain chances increase to 70%. Thunderstorms are likely for this evening.



The main concern with the storms will be strong winds and hail up to 1 inch in size. The cold front will slow down in central portions of Texas. Depending on how far south the front pushes will chance our rain chances Friday and Saturday, but we do expect a 80% chance of showers overnight. Lows will be down into the mid 60s.



The cooler air will be felt for our Friday. Highs reaching up to 79° and showers and thunderstorms will persist at around 70%. Skies will begin clearing out over the weekend. Thankfully highs should stay in the lower 80s for the start of next week.