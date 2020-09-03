7 Day Forecast for September 3rd, 2020

The rain is not over, scattered showers will continue this afternoon and there will still be a small chance of rain lasting into our Thursday. The risk of severe weather remains low with only a small chance of thunderstorms developing. With the cloudy skies and northern breeze, our highs will remain in the lower 80s for this afternoon. As skies begin clearing up, highs will reaching back up into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

This weekend is looking to be a great opportunity to get out and enjoy, skies will remain mostly clear with highs in the lower 90s. A big chance on the way for next week, a stronger cold front will move through Tuesday. Highs are expected to fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the middle of next week.