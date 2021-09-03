Weekend begins balmy but incoming cold front may bring rain, cooler highs

Above-average heat will continue today and tomorrow. As highs pressure remains to the east, we will continue a similar weather pattern that we have had over the past few days.



This morning lows stayed in the mid to upper 70s. We are still pretty balmy thanks to our southern breeze continues to pull in Gulf moisture and keep our dewpoints above 70°.



Mostly sunny skies over the area this afternoon, highs will reach up to 97 degrees. The heat index remains in the triple digits this afternoon.



We do expect some change to the weather over the weekend. A cold front is now looking like it will have a little more force behind it and could bring some less hot air into Texoma by the start of next week.



Highs will be in the upper 90s Saturday, but back in the lower 90s for the start of next week. Rain chances will be arriving Saturday night and scattered showers will remain possible into Monday morning.