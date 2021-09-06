7 Day Forecast for September 6th, 2021

After the slightly milder weekend we experienced, there will be a slight increase in heat today and tomorrow. Lows this morning will return to the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies.



Only a few thin clouds will last into the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 94°, with heat index values closer to 97°-99°. An area of high pressure will back in from the east to change our winds throughout the day. Winds will start from the north at around 5 mph, but will be back out of the south east by the afternoon.



Winds staying out of the southeast overnight. Lows will be down to 69 degrees with clear skies even into the start of Tuesday.



We will heat up a little further for our Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach up to 97 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will have a few more clouds develop later in the evening as a weak cold front passes into Texoma.



Highs return to the lower 90s Wednesday But the mild highs will not last long. We have triple digit heat returning by the end of the week.