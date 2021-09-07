7 Day Forecast for September 7th, 2021

We will have a range of low temperatures this morning. Eastern counties are starting off in the mid 60s, and we are in the mid 70s for some counties to the west. The reason for the difference? A low pressure short wave that has moved in from the north.



Thanks to the low pressure system, our day will start with partly cloudy skies. We have seen a few showers develop in Tillman and Wilbarger counties head of the sunrise this morning. This area of rain will push further south through the morning and we could see a few more thunderstorms popping up.



By this afternoon skies will become mostly sunny. Highs reaching up to 97 degrees. We will have a pretty hot afternoon ahead of another weak cold front. The front will arrive tonight, bringing another chance of scattered showers.



Lows will be down in the 70s overnight, then reaching up to 92 degrees for our high Wednesday afternoon. Skies clearing up behind the front, and staying sunny through the end of the week.