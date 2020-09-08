7 Day Forecast for September 8th, 2020

It is going to be a typical warm and windy September day. Our highs will be up to 95 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at around 10-20 mph. A few wind gusts could reach up closer to 25 mph this afternoon. Our skies will be mostly sunny today, but we do expect more clouds to arrive from the north Tuesday. The cloudy skies will begin to build ahead of a cold front that will move through the area later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be dropping quickly behind the front, we could experience an initial 20 degree drop and we will continue to cool overnight. Lows will be down into the upper 50s Tuesday night as rain chances continue to ramp up. There will be an 80% chance of showers and Thunderstorms with the arrival of the cooler conditions. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the remainder of the work week with scattered showers lasting into Friday morning.