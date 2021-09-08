Front brings cooler temperatures, but for how long?

A front that moved through this morning has increased cloud cover for this morning and has brought a northeastern breeze in behind it. Lows this morning won’t be noticeably different, starting the day in the lower 70s, but our highs will only be in the lower to mid-90s today.



The humidity will be lower today as well, dewpoints are expected to fall into the lower 60s this afternoon. That means our 92 degree high will feel much more palatable. Winds will stay out of the northeast through the afternoon.



Overnight, our lows will be down to 63 degrees. Skies will remain clear through the night with a calm breeze. Winds will be back out of the southeast by Thursday morning.



The remainder of the week will have our highs reaching back into the upper 90s by Friday and even into the triple digits over the weekend. High pressure will stay over Texoma to keep skies sunny into next week.