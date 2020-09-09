7 Day Forecast for September 9th, 2020

Today will be the last day of the week where highs reach into the 90s. We will start with clear skies this morning, lows will be in the mid 70s. Cloudy skies building in this afternoon as highs reach into the lower 90s. We could see a few scattered showers moving into our northwestern counties as early as 7 pm when the leading edge of the cold front arrives.

Once the front pushes through winds will shift to be out of the north at around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will drop quickly and lows will reach down into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. Heavy rain will be a concern with a few thunderstorms popping up. You may even want to get our your umbrella and jacket since scattered showers will last through Wednesday and Thursday and highs will remain in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the work week.