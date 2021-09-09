7 Day Forecast for September 9th, 2021

Yesterdays front may not have been strong enough to drastically decrease our afternoon highs, but it did bring in some much drier air from the north. The lower humidity will help our morning lows start off around 10 degrees cooler today and over the next few days.



But our highs will still reach into the mid 90s this afternoon. Winds will be shifting to be more southern this morning and we can expect a southeast breeze up to around 10-15 mph for the rest of the day.



It will be a dry heat, and with the southern breeze it should still feel pretty good. Overnight, lows will return to the mid 60s, and winds will remain out of the south at around 5-10 mph.



Summer heat will return by the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows back in the lower 70s.