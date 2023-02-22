WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for February 22, 2023!

The showers and storms that came through the area overnight are going to dry out for the rest of the day Wednesday, leaving the sky clear and windy for the afternoon.

Only a tenth of an inch of rain fell in Wichita Falls, but some parts of Texoma got more than half an inch during the night.

A shot of colder air is on the way starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday before temperatures go back up on Sunday.

The high temperature for Wednesday will be up in the mid-70s, before falling down to the lower 60s on Thursday.