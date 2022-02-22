The arctic front has arrived in Texoma this morning. We saw our highs today early this morning ahead of the front, but since it has moved though we can expect lows in the 20s and 30s this morning. Winds are strong out of the north at around 20-30 mph. Wind chills will be falling down into the mid-teens thanks to the strong wind.



With sunny skies on the way, we do expect to reach back into the 40s this afternoon with some areas peaking into the lower 50s. Winds will remain breezing throughout the day.



Overnight cloudy skies will build back in from the south as lows drop back down into the lower 20s. Wind are not going to change, staying out of the north, so we expect wind chills to be in the single digits overnight.



A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Wednesday and Thursday. As Gulf moisture moves over our freezing surface air, we expect a fraction of an inch of sleet to fall. The sleet with have snow and freezing rain mixed in with it so make sure to be extra safe if you have to be out on the roads over the next few days.