Forecast for March 16th, 2021

The warmer than average highs continue today, but with rain on the way, we expect to be a little cooler next week. We will start our day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, more clouds expected in southern counties in the morning. By the middle of the day we will have clearer skies but the clouds will return later in the day. Highs will reach into the lower 80s again today, with winds staying at around 10-15 mph. Overnight, rain chances will pick back up. We will have a 20% chance of isolated showers with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be down to around 61 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers will stick develop for our Friday. during the day we only expect light showers, with highs in the upper 70s. By Friday afternoon, we could see a few Thunderstorms rolling into Texoma. The risk of severe weather will increase for the evening, with a marginal chance of Thunderstorms in our northwestern counties. The main concern for severe weather will be the chance of moderate sized hail, but we will also have a small chance of Tornadic development.

Friday night is when the cold front will begin to approach, and we will have a 70% chance of showers as a line of storms arrive. They will move through the areas Saturday stretching the slight risk of thunderstorms across our area. Skies will begin clearing up next week with highs returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s next week.