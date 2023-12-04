WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fairly quiet weather pattern will continue throughout much of this week as temperatures will stay well above average until the weekend.

We have a weak cold front that is approaching as we go into Monday night, December 4, 2023, which will likely lead to wind chills down into the 20s to start your Tuesday morning. The afternoon should still feel pretty similar to Monday with highs returning to the mid-60s.

The wind will kick up a bit to finish this week, with highs getting back into the 70s.

A stronger cold front will arrive to start the weekend, with wind chills dropping quite a bit Saturday morning, but rain chances appear minimal at this time with the front.

7-day forecast for December 4, 2023