WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re finally returning to warmer, but still cold temperatures, in Texoma.

The next couple of days will have highs in the high 40s to low 50s, despite a cold front moving in on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Winds will shift to the north early on Thursday behind the front, but the coldest air won’t arrive until late into the night.

Friday and Saturday will be a return to colder days but not as cold as this last weekend.

We’ll gradually warm back up into next week, and we’re watching for potential rain returning early next week.

