TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the next couple of days, especially on Monday. Hopefully, they will hold off until everyone has had their enjoyment of the Memorial Day festivities!

At the moment, high pressure is still the dominant force in the southern plains; although, as has been a similar pattern lately, low pressure out toward the Southern Rockies will be helping in the development of a warm front, bringing with it more moisture to contribute to the chances of rain and storms throughout the forecast.

As we make our way through the upcoming workweek, temperatures will be on the rise and much closer to average than we’ve seen, consistently, in a while. Rain chances will continue as well, considering there will be continued development of low pressure out west, aiding in the south and southwesterly flow of wind and moisture.