WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After a night of much needed and widespread rain… the line of storms did eventually push through. In the meantime, showers and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast through the weekend and through most of the coming week. Most of the day and night of Sunday will likely see scattered rain & storms; although, the severe weather threat is low.

Thunderstorm Outlook Tonight Graphic

Thunderstorm Outlook Sunday Graphic

Much the same is expected for Monday; however, the majority of any activity will be Monday night. From that point on, the chances for rain & storms diminish down to around 20-percent through the workweek. Regardless, plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures are also expected!