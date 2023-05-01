WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Climate Prediction Center has issued its monthly and seasonal outlooks and it tells two different stories for Texoma.

For the month of May, Texoma is leaning to have above average precipitation, which combined with severe storm season could see a bunch of rain brought to Texoma.

Map showing the May precipitation outlook

The monthly temperatures show Texoma being close to average temperatures for the month of May.

Map showing the May temperature outlook

The summer outlook is unfortunately not as kind to Texoma as the month of May is. The temperature outlook is showing likely above-normal temperatures for most of Texas, including Texoma, along with likely normal precipitation numbers.

While Texoma could be in for a wetter May, the summer looks to be normal amounts of precipitation and hot.

Map showing the summer temperature outlook