WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The passing of an overhead low pressure system left Texoma with a low cloud cover deck. Rainfall from the system brought an average of .3-.5″ across the area; although, there were some areas that received considerably more!

As we progress into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the low 30’s by morning with wind chills hovering near the mid 20’s, all thanks to some gusty northwest winds that have filtered in behind a cold front associated with the passing low pressure.

As we continue through the coming week, next weekend, and the early part of the following week, the weather pattern shows little sign of changing. Cooler air will continue to filter in, keeping both highs and lows consistent and close to their respective averages (highs – low 50’s/lows – near 30).