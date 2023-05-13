WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain, rain, rain! Yes… that’s what I’m talking about! Though thunderstorms can be worrisome in Texoma, for the remainder of the weekend and much of the coming week, the severe side of things is relatively low; although, it can’t be ruled out.

Thunderstorm Outlook Graphic

Most of Texoma’s air continues to be saturated (the air is full of moisture). This, along with the fact that clouds remain overhead, and, a “cut-off low,” (an area of low pressure that is pretty much detached from the general westerly flow), sets over the area, serves as several factors influencing our chances for more rainfall. The main issue with that is the potential for flooding. Areas of heavy rain, especially that may occur over the same areas time and time again, mean ground saturation.

Flood Watch Graphic

For the remainder of the weekend, next week, and through next weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the area of low pressure (mentioned above) will be influencing the weather pattern. Temperatures will also remain close to average, with highs hovering near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

7 Day Graphic