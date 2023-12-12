WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout Wednesday, December 13, Texoma will see some small rain chances, mainly in our western half of the area, right around 20 percent for both Wednesday and Thursday during the day.

However, heading into the night on Thursday and then throughout the day on Friday is when we will see the highest rain chances, around 80 percent for that time frame.

Values could range from one inch to one-and-a-half inches, with some localized areas receiving upwards of three inches with heavier rainfall.

We will then clear out the skies heading into the weekend, with temperatures also rebounding back into the 60s by next week.

7-day forecast for December 12, 2023