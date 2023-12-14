WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The rain will pick up as we head throughout Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday.

A line of showers will form over the area around 9 to 10 p.m. Thursday night, December 14, while another line will form out toward the west at the same time.

As we then head towards 3 to 4 a.m. on Friday, that line will move across the area, and that’s when most of the area will see its best chance for precipitation. After that, skies will clear out quickly heading throughout the day on Friday, and we keep those going heading throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.