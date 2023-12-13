WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After some small amounts of rain throughout the area on Wednesday, December 16, with better rain in the west, Texoma will see much more rain throughout the entire area as we head throughout Thursday night and Friday.

The rain will pick up Thursday night at around 8 to 10 p.m., and then the low pressure will push the rest of the rain to the west throughout the day on Friday, resulting in even more rain across the region.

We will then clear out the skies as we head into and throughout the weekend with temperatures, after going down into the 50s and high 40s, returning to the 60s as we head into the middle of next week.

7-day forecast for December 13, 2023