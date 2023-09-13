WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday, September 14, will see the best chance for rain throughout Texoma with an 80 percent chance along with a 50 percent chance on Friday, Sept. 15.

The rain will subside as we head into the weekend, however. There is a 20 percent chance on Saturday, Sept. 16, with partly cloudy skies, and mostly clear skies with no rain chances as we end the weekend on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Rain chances will then return as we head into next week with the best chances then coming on Tuesday, Sept. 19., and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

7-day forecast for September 13, 2023