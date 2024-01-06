WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20’s across Texoma tonight while wind chills in most areas will be in the lower 20’s. As south winds return to the area tomorrow a brief warming period is expected with highs in Texoma in the upper 50’s, hovering near 60.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected late Sunday into early Monday. Though there has been mention of possible rain/snow showers, at this time, it appears as though the temperatures will be too warm. In the meantime, strong southerly winds will continue into late Monday when they shift to a northerly flow again.

Highs will still remain in the upper 40’s and 50’s through Thursday until our next weather system pushes across the central and southern plains. At this time, there appears to be a slight chance, again, for rain/snow showers late Friday.