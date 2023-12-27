WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winds out of the northwest will start to increase through Texoma with temperatures staying into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday.

A few spots in the southern viewing area could see afternoon highs reach up into the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected to continue for the day and into Thursday as well.

This weekend, high pressure returns to the southern plains. Temperatures will increase slightly across Texoma with afternoon highs returning to the upper 50s and mostly clear skies.

Late New Year’s Eve, a cold front moves into the state of Texas, pulling those temperatures back down to start off 2024.