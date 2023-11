WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma is in for a very nonchalant week heading throughout all of this week and even into the start of the weekend.

We will see clear to partly cloudy conditions continue throughout every day. Temperatures will remain in the high 60s to the low 70s, while morning lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

As we head into the end of the weekend and the start of next week, however, we will see some small rain chances arrive back to Texoma.