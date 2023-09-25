WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a couple of weeks of showers and storms, some of them being severe, Texoma will return to a very calm and quiet week.

Temperatures will stay above average throughout the week as highs will linger around the mid to upper 90s all the way until next week when we hit the upper 80s.

7-day forecast for September 25, 2023

We also see no rain chances in the forecast this entire week as well, however, the CPC outlooks for 8-14 days out do show Texoma having above-average precipitation.

Map showing the CPC outlooks for precipitation for the next 8 to 14 days