WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week and into the weekend, we will continue to see temperatures remain in the high 60s and low 70s before a slight cool-off into the 50s by next week.

We also see some small rain chances return heading into the end of the weekend and the start of next week with a 20 percent chance on Sunday, November 19, 2023, and a 30 percent chance on Monday.

As we look way ahead to Thanksgiving Day on November 23, it’s looking like pretty clear skies and cooler temperatures can be expected. Morning lows will be in the 30s, and the afternoon temperatures will barely scrape the 60s.