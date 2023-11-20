WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week into Thanksgiving, Texoma will continue to see a calm weather pattern.

We will keep clear to mostly clear skies as we head throughout Tuesday, November 21, and Wednesday, November 22, and then leading into Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will also remain fairly cool, with highs in the high to low 50s for most of the week. Then, a cooler spell with highs going back down into the low 50s and even high 40s will come as we head into the weekend after Thanksgiving.

We will also see some small rain chances heading into the weekend after Thanksgiving.