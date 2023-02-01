Closings

Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 03:58 PM CST

A

All Family Chiropractic

Closed Wednesday

Anchor Baptist-WF

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Archer County Courthouse and Annex

Archer Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

B

Bellevue ISD

Clay Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Bible Baptist Church - WF

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Bill Bartley YMCA Center

Wichita Businesses

Closing at Noon

Boys and Girls Club-WF

Wichita Businesses

Closed Wednesday

Brookstone Eye Center

Medical

Closed Wednesday

Burkburnett Meals on Wheels

Wichita Senior Centers

Closed, all activities canceled

Burkburnett Senior Center

Wichita Senior Centers

Closed Wednesday

C

Camp Chaparral

Iowa Park Misc.

Closed Wednesday

Chillicothe Family Clinic

Closing Noon Wednesday, 10 a.m. Open Thursday

Christ Counseling Ministry

Closed Wednesday

Christ's Community Fellowship

Wednesday Services Canceled

Church of Christ - Henrietta

Clay Churches

Closed Wednesday

Church of Good News

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Church of the Living God Eastside

Wichita Falls Churches

Closed Wednesday

City View Baptist Church

Wichita Churches

Closed Wednesday

Clarity Direct Care

Closed Wednesday

Clay Co. Library

Closed Wednesday

Clay County Annex

Closed Wednesday

Clay County Courthouse

Clay Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Clay County Extension Offices

Closed Wednesday

Clay County Senior Center

Clay Senior Centers

Closed Wednesday

Colonial Church

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Community Health Care Center

Wichita Medical

Closing at Noon

D

Dr Thota's Office

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Adam Butera

Medical

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Blaine Purcell's Office

Wichita

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Dianne Cooper & Khadeen Patrick Kadidire NPC

Medical

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Eid B. Mustafa

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Gadam Rao's Office

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Ghanbari

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Jesse Gorlay

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Kissi Blackwell

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Myrna C. De Asis

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Neil Berry

Henrietta Medical

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Noemi Guerrero

Henrietta Medical

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Parvari

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Rosa Torres

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Stupka

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Tanjavur

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Thota

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

Dr. Torres

Medical

Closed Wednesday

E

Eastside Church of Christ (Duncan, OK)

Stephens Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Edgemere Church of Christ

Churches

All Activities Canceled

Elk's Lodge #1105

Wichita Misc.

All activites canceled for Wednesday

Emmanuel Baptist Church-WF

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Encounter Church

Wednesday Services Canceled

Evangel Church-WF

Wichita Churches

Closed, all activities canceled

F

Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Faith Baptist Church--WF

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Faith Village Church of Christ

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Falls Town Dental

Closed Wednesday

First Baptist Church - Bellevue

Clay Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

First Baptist Church WF

Wichita Churches

Closed Wednesday, all activities cancelled

First Baptist Church--Jolly

Churches

Evening Services Canceled

First Christian Church WF

Churches

Closed, all activities canceled

First Free Will Baptist-Bowie

Montague Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

First Freewill Baptist Church--Bowie

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

First Methodist Church--Vernon

Churches

All Wednesday activites canceled

First Pentacostal Church of God--WF

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

First Presbyterian Church--W.F.

Wichita Churches

Closed Wednesday

Floral Heights United Methodist Church

Wichita Churches

Closed Wednesday

Forestburg ISD

Montague Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Friendly Door - Iowa Park

Wichita Senior Centers

Closed Wednesday

G

Gold-Burg ISD

Montague Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Grace Church--W.F.

Wichita Churches

Closed Wednesday

Graham Church of God

Young Churches

Closed Wednesday

H

Health and Human Services Commission

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Henrietta City Offices

Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

I

Interfaith Ministries

Wichita Churches

Closed Wednesday

Iowa Park Meals on Wheels

Wichita Misc.

Closed, all activities canceled

J

Jacksboro ISD

Jack Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Journey Baptist Church

Closed, all activities canceled

L

League of Women Voters

Wichita Misc.

Canceled Wednesday

Legacy Church of God

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

M

Managing Life Mental Health Clinic

Closed Wednesday

McBride's - Maplewood

Closed Wednesday

McBrides-Downtown WF

Closed Wednesday

Mission Kitchen - Vernon

Closed Wednesday

Montague County Courthouse and Annex

Montague Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

N

Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

New Harvest Church

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Churches

All activites canceled for Wednesday

Nocona General Hospital Clinics - Bowie

Closed Wednesday

Nocona General Hospital Clinics - Nocona

Closed Wednesday

Nocona General Wellness Center

Closed Wednesday

Nortex Regional Planning Commission

Closed Wednesday

North Texas Area United Way

Closed Wednesday

North Texas Cardiology Center

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

North Texas Child Protection Court

Office closed. Hearings via Zoom

North Texas Health Care System

Medical

Closed Wednesday

North Texas Rehab and Wellness Center

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

Northwest Texas Field & Stream

Misc.

Closed Wednesday

O

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Churches

Closed, all activities canceled

P

Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls

Wichita Businesses

Closing 2 p.m.

Perrin-Whitt ISD

Jack Private Schools

Closed Thursday

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Prairie Valley ISD

Montague Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Pulmonary Services of North Texas

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

R

Red River Cowboy Church--Burkburnett

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Rose Street Day Treatment

Closed Wednesday

Rose Street Mental Health Care

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

S

Sheppard Air Force Base

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Southside Baptist Church - Olney

Churches

All Wednesday activites canceled

Storkland & Kids Too

Businesses

Closed Wednesday

Strohman Dental

Closed Wednesday

Sylvan Learning Center

Wichita Private Schools

Closed Thursday

T

Tenth and Broad Church of Christ

All Wednesday activites canceled

Texas DMV Office

Closed Wednesday

Texas Oncology Texoma Cancer Center

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

Texas Retina Associates

Medical

Closed Wednesday

Texoma Direct Primary Care- Burkburnett

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

Texoma ENT and Allergy

Wichita Medical

Closing at Noon

Texoma Primary Care (Brent Wetendorf)

Closed Wednesday

Texoma Rheumatology

Closed Wednesday

The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels

Wichita Businesses

Closed Wednesday

Thornberry Baptist Church

Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD

Throckmorton Public Schools

Closed Thursday

U

URHCS Outpatient Chemo Infusion

Closed Wednesday

URHCS Wound Care & HBO

Closed Wednesday

URHS Outpatient Rehab

Closed Wednesday

URHS Pre-admitting

Closed Wednesday

URPG Clinics

Closed Wednesday

URPG Reference Lab

Closed Wednesday

United Regional Care Plus

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

United Regional Outpatient Rehab

Closed Wednesday

United Regional Physicians Group

Wichita Medical

Closed Wednesday

United Regional Pulmonary & Cardiac Rehab

Closed Wednesday

United Way VITA Office

Closed Wednesday

W

WF- Falls Ride

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Western Hills Baptist Church

Wichita Churches

Wednesday Services Canceled

Wichita County Adult Probation Department

Wichita

Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Clerk

Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Courthouse

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Jail

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Jail Visitation

Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Juvenile Probation

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita County Tax Office

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls City Offices

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Country Chapel

Wichita Churches

Closed, all activities canceled

Wichita Falls Federal Credit Union

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels

Wichita

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Music Academy

Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Wichita Falls Regional Airport

Wichita Misc.

All flights canceled

Wichita Falls Travel Center

Wichita Government Offices

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls VA Outpatient Clinic

Closed Wednesday

Wichita Falls Youth Ballet

Misc.

Closed Wednesday

Woodson ISD

Throckmorton Public Schools

Closed Thursday

Y

YMCA Dillard Early Learning & Youth Academy

Wichita Businesses

Closed Wens.&Thurs.

YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls

Wichita Businesses

Closing at Noon

