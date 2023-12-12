WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cloudy skies and cold temperatures start your Tuesday, but afternoon highs will climb back up into the low to mid 60s with light winds.

Wednesday is our next chance, as some rain will move into the region, with the heavier rain total expected to be focused on the Texas panhandle and the western counties in our area.

The rain and increased lower-level clouds will work to modify the temperatures, keeping the overnight lows a bit warmer and the afternoon highs slightly cooler.

Rain will persist for Thursday and into Friday, when the upper level will start to push the low pressure system off to the east. That movement will begin to drag those showers across Texoma as everything slides off to the east.

Rain showers will start to wrap up on Friday with warmer and drier conditions expected going into the weekend.