HOUSTON (KIAH) — A storm system will move eastward across the U.S., bringing impactful weather to a large part of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The low pressure system is currently nearing California. By Sunday, it moves into the Central U.S., producing rain and snow in the Rockies. A few severe storms will even be possible in North Texas and Oklahoma.

On Monday, the whole thing shifts farther east. The Storm Prediction Center indicates possible severe storms in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Tuesday is when much of the Eastern U.S. sees wet weather and gusty winds. This might be a day to watch for possible travel impacts.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook (below) paints a large area, in blue, as seeing around one inch of rain. Two to three inches, in purple and red, will be possible from the Mid-Atlantic region northward through the Northeast. As it looks now, most of this will have passed by Wednesday.