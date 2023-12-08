WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold front will be moving through the area as we head throughout tonight and into the day on Saturday, December 9.

The front will drastically lower the temperatures from what we saw today.

We will see temperatures go back down into the mid-50s as we head throughout the weekend, and they will stay there as another cold front will come through during the middle part of next week.

That second front could also bring some good rain chances as we head through the middle part of the week and into the start of the weekend.

7-day forecast for December 8, 2023