WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the cold front moved through Texoma Wednesday, residents will not notice a huge change in the high temperatures but morning lows will significantly drop over the next couple of days.

Texomans could see lows into the low 50s and possibly even into the mid to high 40s as we go into Thursday and Friday.

October 13th morning temps

Another change people will notice is a drop in the dewpoint temperatures which will result in much less humid conditions leading to the area feeling much more comfortable.

The high temperatures will warm up as we head into the daytime heating portions of Texoma on Thursday and Friday, October 13 and 14, however, and we could see highs into the mid to high 80s, and even touching 90 degrees itself.

Texoma Rainfall October 15 and 16

As we approach the end of the weekend, we will notice a second cold front making its way through the area, which will bring more drastic changes.

We will see high temperatures dip back into the low 70s, and even high 60s, along with a decent rain chance throughout Sunday and into Monday.

7 Day Forecast October 13, 2022

During the next week, we could see a return of wind chills in the mid to low the 40s during the mornings.

