WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into Wednesday, November 7, 2023, Texoma will see yet another chance for some record-breaking heat as temperatures could reach back up into the 90s for most of the area.

After that, though, we have a cold front that will move across the area late Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday.

This will bring our temperatures back down into the low 60s to even high 50s for some of the area, and it will also bring some light rain chances.