WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Continuing into Tuesday night we will see a decline in the extreme gusty winds, however, winds will still be gusting around 25 to 30 mph over the next couple of days. As we head into Wednesday, February 15, there is a chance for brief severe storms in our eastern counties as we head into late tomorrow afternoon and early tomorrow evening.

Map showing the slight risk for severe weather in our eastern counties

Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will have a strong cold front moving through the region. This will bring much colder temperatures to the area, a 30-degree drop between the high Wednesday and the high on Thursday, and will bring gusty northwesterly winds which will bring wind chills down into the teens.

Map showing wind chills Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

We will bounce back quickly from these colder temperatures however as by the time we reach the end of the weekend we will see highs back into the high 60s and possibly even low 70s for much of the area.