WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After some days back into the high 80s and low 90s, Texoma will finally get a break as we head into tonight, October 12, 2023.

A cold front will sweep across the area throughout tonight and into tomorrow, bringing a wind shift and much cooler temperatures as we end the week and head into the weekend.

Temperatures will be down to the low 50s and high 40s for our overnight and morning lows and will be in the mid-70s and even high 60s for our high temperatures.

Winds will also stay gusty over the next couple of days as they shift to a northwesterly wind, and gusts will be up around 20 to 30 mph.