WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma will start off the workweek with some average temperatures as afternoon highs warm up into the low 60s for both Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will start to see some of the lower level clouds move into the region.

Wednesday, our next rain-maker moves into the area from the west-northwest with showers becoming widespread in nature and will increase further for Thursday.

Friday and going into the weekend, rain chances will start to fizzle out with temperatures returning back to the lower 60s for those afternoon highs.