WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A cold start for 2024 as Sunday night’s cold front moves off to the east, which pulled temperatures back down into the upper 20s and low 40s.

Monday, Texoma will see a mix of clouds and sun, with afternoon highs reaching up into the 40s. Monday night, lows will slide back down into the mid and upper 20s, with cloud coverage increasing from the west.

On Tuesday, clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening hours as low-pressure marches across Texas.

Showers will be spotty in nature, with some areas possibly seeing some heavy downpour, but not everyone will get in on all the rain action, 40% chance of seeing showers for Texoma.

Quiet Wednesday as the area bounces back from Tuesday’s low-pressure system. Another round of possible showers will occur late Thursday and lingering into the Friday morning timeframe.