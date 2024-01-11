WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma is poised to see some of the coldest temperatures of the season starting early next week with temperatures forecasted to drop into the single digits on Sunday night and wind chills falling to the negative teens.

Bundling up will be key to staying warm and ensure that no skin is exposed to the frigid winter conditions. When temperatures and wind chill values get that low, frostbite and winter injuries can occur in just a matter of minutes. Gloves, hats, scarves, and all the winter gear should be used to keep warm and stay safe.

Arctic air is expected to move out over the central plains and into the region late Sunday night and into the beginning of next week. The arctic air mass is expected to move into the Great Plains this weekend, with the leading edge of colder temperatures pushing into the southern Plains and Mississippi River valley late Sunday night.

Towards the middle of next week, temperatures will start to warm back up into the 40s and slowly creep back to near-average temperatures for the second half of next week.