WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL)—Though high temperatures will continue to remain in the triple digits and lows in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, rain chances sneak in for Monday and early Tuesday!

Thunderstorm Outlook Tonight

Thunderstorm Outlook Monday

A stationary front combined with a weak area of low pressure will contribute to isolated showers and thunderstorms in Texoma Monday and early Tuesday. High pressure will aid in slightly cooler air to filter in across central and northern Oklahoma; however, Texoma will benefit from the push of air even further southward into our area, allowing for just enough instability for (fingers crossed) much needed rain.

7-Day Forecast