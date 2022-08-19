WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend Texoma can expect great rain chances throughout most of our area and lower temperatures are also on the way.

The start of the weekend will be warm and dry as we have a high of 95 and very little rain on Saturday, however, Sunday is a completely different story.

The best rain chances will be Sunday night into Monday morning with total rain expected to be around two to four inches by mid-week. Areas of the heaviest rainfall could see totals up over six inches which will lead to flooding concerns in those areas.

Temperatures are also gonna be decreasing as we head into Sunday with highs being in the low to mid-80s for Sunday through Thursday of this upcoming week. Temps will gradually increase throughout the week but we expect a high of only 87 by Thursday.