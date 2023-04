WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures will be cooling off as we head into Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Highs will drop back down into the mid to high 60s as we head through Friday before temperatures rebound into the high 70s and even low low 80s by the start of next week.

Some slight rain chances will also make their return to the area when we get into the day on Friday, with a break during the weekend, then a return of rain chances heading into the start of next week.