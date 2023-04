WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023!

Spring temperatures are forecast for the area, with a high in the upper-70s and clear skies to last throughout the day.

Rain chances will stay low until a dry line later in the week will increase the risk of thunderstorms on Friday.

Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 40s before warming back up Wednesday.