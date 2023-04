WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023!

The high for Wednesday could get up to 80 degrees with bright sunshine and low winds across Texoma.

The rain chances remain low until a dry line moves across the area on Friday, bringing a chance of storms.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s, but the highs will stay above 80 until the weekend.